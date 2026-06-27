Two accidents in Sofia in a matter of hours, cars overturned on Bulgaria Blvd. and Shipchenski Prohod Blvd.

Two accidents occurred at key locations in Sofia within a few hours. In one incident, a car overturned on a roof on Shipchenski Prohod Blvd., and in the other - on Bulgaria Blvd., a 58-year-old woman was injured, dariknews.bg reports

The first accident occurred in the morning on Shipchenski Prohod Blvd. in the area of the First District Administration. Photos posted on the Facebook group “Disasters in Sofia“ show a car upside down. According to users on the social network, the car was rented from a car rental company. The incident hampered the movement of trams in the area.

Around 1:00 p.m., two cars collided at the intersection of “Bulgaria“ Blvd. and “Flora“ St. in the direction of the “Boyana“ neighborhood. According to initial data from the SDVR, one driver lost the right of way to the other. Behind the wheel were men aged 29 and 59.

A 58-year-old woman who was traveling in the car with the right of way taken away was injured in the accident. Fire and emergency teams have been dispatched to the scene.

According to the Ministry of Interior, two serious and 26 minor traffic accidents have been registered in Sofia over the past 24 hours, in which three people were injured. There have been 25 serious accidents in the country, with one death and 30 injuries.