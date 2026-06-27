Krum Zarkov: We will evaluate the Radev cabinet after its 100th day

The BSP will evaluate the new government after its 100th day, although it is closely monitoring the government's actions and decisions.

This was stated by the leader of the Socialists Krum Zarkov for the Bulgarian National Radio, who is a guest at the Cherry Festival in Kyustendil and met with left-wing activists from the region. Unlike other parties that "hurry to hysterize" the situation - whether with criticism or with declared support, the BSP will approach it objectively, Zarkov emphasized.

It is normal to wait for the hundred days and then evaluate the government, Zarkov believes:

"We want to objectively evaluate the processes. A new government has the right to these hundred days of tolerance. What we want to do is to see that the crises we are really in have a clear plan for their resolution and that they will not be paid for by the people who have contributed the least to them, that is, by normal people. These are crises created by the elites and a solution must be sought there, including financial issues. We also expect a serious debate to begin regarding the tax and social security system as a whole, because the current one is frankly unfair".