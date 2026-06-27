Hadzhigenov: Radev and Galab Donev do not govern at all. This is Borisov in his purest form a few years later

Lawyer Nikolay Hadzhigenov was a special guest on “Darik's Week“ to comment on the parameters of the draft budget for 2026, presented by Finance Minister Galab Donev. Hadzhigenov also analyzed the current domestic political situation with an emphasis on the work of Rumen Radev's government to date.

“For a long time, we lived in a type of government in which the five-year plan is adopted in three days. Political officer Galab Donev talks about the state budget pen by pen. Radev and Galab Donev do not govern at all. This is Borisov in his purest form a few years later. “Progressive Bulgaria“ told us that they will do nothing about justice because they are afraid of the Constitutional Court. The government is full and is led by people who have eaten breakfast, lunch and dinner in a state restaurant all their lives, they have never made something out of nothing, they have only put on their green socks. We cannot have expectations from these people to govern bravely“, said Nikolay Hadzhigenov.

“You not only have to govern bravely, but also make difficult decisions once and then stand by them. In recent years, the moment has clearly been ripe for these people. They are afraid of the Constitutional Court, it's good that they are not afraid of Torbalan. Who will clean up this justice system? My grandmother probably. They know that they are here today and they will not be here by the end of the day and justice may fall on their heads“, he also said.

“The topic of the oligarchy is not positioned anywhere. There is zero competence on basic topics. We do not even get to the need for courage to make difficult decisions. When has Rumen Radev made a difficult decision and stood by it? The correct answer is never. Is the 10th wonder of the world the English of the Foreign Minister, who is at a basic level? Is there anything else that we can stand out with at the moment. In the European Union, we stand out with our foreign policy. Rumen Radev settled comfortably in the armchair vacated by Viktor Orban. Bulgaria should be a tolerant country with respect to every religion. It drives me hysterical that they replaced faith in the communist party with faith in God. Morality and ethics are universal human norms, not religious ones. This thing has no place in school, or if there is**,** everything from Hinduism and Buddhism to the Prophet Muhammad should be studied, otherwise it becomes propaganda. Belief in God is a personal matter. Well, Radev was a communist and then graduated from a NATO academy, and since when did he become a religious conservative“, said Nikolay Hadzhigenov.

“Putin did the same thing that Radev is doing right now. He gathered religion to help him rule. Religions help regimes rule. It is no coincidence that Gundyaev is a KGB officer. War is sacred for Ukraine, which protects its territory and population from the aggressor. We must, in harmony with the European Union, impose as many sanctions as possible. We are not helping Ukraine, but selling them rust that has been in warehouses for decades. The Ukrainians will use stone properly, and let us make new things so that it makes sense. Is it true that 60-year-old trucks are useful to the Bulgarian army. Give them these Soviet rusts, Ukraine will appreciate it, the world will appreciate it“, said lawyer Hadzhigenov.

“Gen. Rumen Radev is probably the most useless military man in the whole world. Is it true that someone attacks you, robs and rapes you and you kneel before him to ask him to sit at the negotiating table and come to an understanding. The only way in historical terms to bring the aggressor to the negotiating table is to defeat him, handcuff him and forcibly take him there“, commented Nikolay Hadzhigenov.

“Our interest is the European Union, not Putin's Russia. Our voice is heard in Europe, because this is Putin's voice through our government. How do you protect the Bulgarian national interest, separating from the European Union and sticking to Putin's Russia, which is a gas station with a rocket, which no longer has rockets, no gasoline. The European Union is the best thing that has happened in the history of Bulgaria. We participate directly in the governance of the EU, in decision-making. We participate in every topic in the European Union. The Soviet Union was a colossus on clay feet“, said attorney Hadzhigenov.

“This is socialism – “believe in our bright future, believe me“. This is insulting even for a 3rd grader in the intellectual sense. Is it true that another socialist favorite of mine in the person of Asen Vassilev, who has great English by the way, is to blame for Radev and Galab Donev, who made the budget pen by pen“, said attorney Nikolay Hadzhigenov.

„My favorite intellectual titan after Boyko Borisov is Kiril Petkov. Compared to him, Asen Vassilev is Einstein. His English is really very good, but that's it. Budgeting is an extremely complex topic that very few people can handle, not only in Bulgaria, but throughout the world - you give it to a political officer (editor's note: Galab Donev), who has eaten his whole life in a state restaurant morning, noon and night“, he also said.

„The protests were again against corruption at the end of last year, they were for or against the budget. Objectively speaking, it is too early for protests against the government of Rumen Radev. In order for them to achieve any change, enough mistakes must accumulate to reach a full square. They have been in power for two Fridays and they are going from stupidity to stupidity. But the square is itching for the paving stones. What did the virologist do, except look good in a dress with a slit and bare shoulders at the meeting with the Turkish Foreign Minister“, said attorney Hadzhigenov.

„You can't let the dead in the cemetery and the gravediggers determine what will happen in the cemetery – that's what they did with the prosecutor's office, the investigation and the court. There is a need for a drastic, bold change in justice, which they won't make because they are afraid of the Constitutional Court. Is it true that this illegal city near Varna grew up when Blagomir Kotsev tripped over a fence. I don't think it's serious that the mayor of Varna has now found out about the illegal city. When I turned on the TV and saw a still of Minister Ivan Shishkov, I said to myself that this is a bum. I apologize for the comparison. We can't get to the sea, because that's how the highway is repaired due to traffic jams on the highways“, he also commented.

“I am far from thinking that anyone will let Georgi Kandev do whatever he wants until the presidential elections in the Ministry of Internal Affairs. But these 6 months would be useful for the citizens. It would be a move like a steamboat if Georgi Kandev participated in the presidential elections, because for me his place is in the Ministry of Internal Affairs. It seems like a logical move for Kandev to participate in the presidential elections, but I wouldn't like to guess“, Nikolay Hadzhigenov.