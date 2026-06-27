The driver who caused the accident near Mezdra, in which two children died, remains in custody

The District Court in Vratsa has issued a preventive measure of “detention in custody“ for the driver accused of causing the death of a boy and a girl in an accident near Mezdra, BTA reports. He is accused of violating traffic rules while driving a passenger car by driving at more than the permitted 40 km/h and entering the oncoming lane, as a result of which he caused a traffic accident with two victims.

The penalty provided by law for this crime is a minimum of 10 years of imprisonment, according to a statement from the Vratsa District Court sent to the media. According to the court, there is a real danger that the accused will commit a crime, and this danger is not derived solely from the gravity of the accusation or the public response to the case, but from specific data about his personality, his behavior as a leader and the mechanism of the act.

The accused's relatives were present in the courtroom today, but did not comment. D. T. himself did not comment to the media either.

The court's decision will not be appealed, said the accused's lawyer Yanko Aleksiev. He added that D. T. had decided in advance not to appeal the measure. “This is his attitude towards the outcome of the whole tragedy - that he will respect any decision of the court“, said Aleksiev. According to him, the defense was fully justified in requesting house arrest. "He was also a child the day before yesterday and these rumors that he has a bad name in Mezdra... In a trial where evidence is important, rumors cannot weigh heavily," the lawyer added.

“The prosecutor's office owed protection to society and I think that the isolation of such a type of driver from the possibility of committing such crimes related to violations of traffic rules was fully achieved“, the prosecutor from the District Prosecutor's Office in Vratsa, Teodora Nacheva, told the media.