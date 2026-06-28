Bulgaria is having fun: Cultural festivals flood the country

Today, Sunday, June 28, marks the cultural culmination of the week with a number of large-scale festivals that bring together thousands of Bulgarians and foreign tourists outdoors throughout the country.

The capital is under the sign of modern music with the final and most anticipated evening of Sofia Live Festival 2026. The space of Vidas Art Arena in Borisova Gardena will welcome British rock stars Nothing But Thieves, the French indie-pop duo Papooz and the world-renowned Bulgarian electronic artist KiNK.

At the same time, the Southern Black Sea Coast offers alternative experiences. On the island of St. Anastasia near Burgas, the traditional „Bile Fest 2026“, dedicated to herbs and folk medicine, and Sozopol welcomes connoisseurs of the event „Culture of Wine and Good Food“.

In the interior of the country, the emphasis is on tradition and crafts:

Kyustendil celebrates the final day of the emblematic “Cherry Festival“ with rich culinary and folklore creativity.

celebrates the final day of the emblematic “Cherry Festival“ with rich culinary and folklore creativity. Plovdiv hosts the “Week of Traditional Crafts“, where craftsmen from all over the country show authentic skills.

hosts the “Week of Traditional Crafts“, where craftsmen from all over the country show authentic skills. Panagyurishte is preparing for the grand closing of the spectacular International Fireworks Festival, which will light up the sky over the Srednogorsk city late tonight.

The beautiful and sunny weather throughout the country is further helping the huge interest in outdoor events.