Farmers nominated Nikolay Nenchev as candidate for president. The former Minister of Defense in the "Borisov" cabinet 2 was nominated by a decision of the BZNU Management Board, the party announced, quoted by novini.bg.

Among their stated motives for betting on their former leader are "threats to financial stability, the democratic constitutional order and Bulgaria's European orientation, as well as the need for the democratic community to unite around a strong candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections",

Nenchev will also hold talks with political forces from the democratic community for a common presidential candidate pair that is not connected "with the heirs of the Bulgarian Communist Party and the repressive apparatus of the State Security", the BZNU also announced.

The BZNU is proposing former journalist Tsveta Kirilova, who founded the civic association "Azbukari", which develops cultural activities.