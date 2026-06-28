Petar Moskov: We are looking for a consensus around arguments and meaning, not around who is to blame for the past

Our proposal for a constitutional change to introduce the so-called fiscal budget anchor is based on the German model. The state debt incurred within a budget year cannot exceed half a percent of the gross domestic product for the previous year. This was explained in “Wake up” on Nova TV by Dr. Petar Moskov from "Blue Bulgaria".

According to him, such restrictions are already in effect in a number of European countries and lead to better financial discipline. “Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Poland - they all have similar constitutional mechanisms. There, the levels of inflation and economic stability are different from those in countries where such restrictions are absent. Inflation is the tax of poor people“, he is categorical.

Moskov pointed out that if such a rule had been in effect in recent years, the indebtedness of Bulgarian citizens would have been significantly lower. “Today, every working Bulgarian is indebted by approximately 12,000 euros. If such a budget anchor existed, this amount would be about two times lower“, he pointed out.

When asked how he expects the proposal to receive the necessary support from 160 deputies, given that it makes serious criticisms of some of the political forces, Moskov replied that he is seeking agreement on ideas, not on party affiliation. “We submitted the proposal to all parliamentary groups, to the president and to the Council of Ministers. "We are looking for a political consensus around arguments and meaning, not around who is to blame for the past," he said.