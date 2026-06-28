Borisov: GERB is currently building an alternative government so that people have a choice (VIDEO)

"I am absolutely calm about the future of GERB, because completely new and new people are coming to the party. And we have had 100 deputies, we know what it is. GERB is currently building an alternative government so that people have a choice. This was stated by GERB leader Boyko Borisov in Kyustendil, quoted by novini.bg.

"In the current government there are people who were ministers and prime ministers, and they come out as if they were born now. We are showing tolerance, but a month and a half has already passed. Now they are giving 2 billion more to the same companies they call oligarchs," Borisov said.

"When we submitted conservative budgets, we never met support from the presidential institution. The phrases were: "Higher pensions"; "Higher salaries"; "More"! GERB has been in the situation that "Progressive Bulgaria" is in at the moment three times, then Assen Vassilev appeared in the assembly, then there was a coalition in which we were forced to make compromises in order to enter the eurozone. Then we resigned in December," he said.

"Everyone wanted to make it seem that entering the eurozone had increased prices, everyone outside GERB deliberately had an interest in us being in a timelessness when we entered the eurozone," the GERB leader also said.