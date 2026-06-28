Petar Vitanov: Government first set the real diagnosis of finances

The draft budget for 2026 marked the beginning of a sharp political clash, and the ruling party defended the financial framework with the argument that it shows the real state of public finances and marks the beginning of the necessary reforms.

In front of bTV, the chairman of the parliamentary group of “Progressive Bulgaria“ Petar Vitanov stated that the cabinet had inherited a difficult financial situation and assured that incomes, pensions and social payments would not be reduced.

“The height of cynicism is for people who brought public finances to this state to today allow themselves to give fiscal advice“, said Vitanov. According to him, it was the previous regular administrations that “decapitalized the state”, by withdrawing taxes and dividends in advance and leaving accumulated expenses for the next budgets.

According to him, the current government first made the real diagnosis of finances.

”It's like going to a doctor - first you get the diagnosis, then the therapy begins. The diagnosis is a deficit of 7.4%, and the therapy is stabilization. Within five months, we are breaking the trend and reducing the deficit to 5.7%, by removing all the stuck invoices and at the same time promising that we will not cut a single leva of income“, he said.

According to him, all accumulated debts to municipalities and construction companies will be paid, but only after a serious audit.

„Of course, they will be paid, but only after a serious audit by all competent authorities“, Vitanov emphasized.

„The audit does not mean cutting pensions“

The chairman of the „Progressive Bulgaria“ parliamentary group also commented on the submitted proposal for an audit of the State Social Security, after concerns arose that this could lead to a reduction in pensions or social benefits.

„We have absolutely no intention of revising the values. In no case can people be completely calm“, he said.

According to him, the goal is only to make it clear on what criteria the decisions to increase the various social payments were made.

„We want to see what were the motives behind the increase in certain salaries or pensions, so that from now on the decisions can be effective and based on clear criteria“, explained Vitanov.

„There will be no income cuts“

Regarding the announced protests by unions and civil servants, Vitanov assured that the reforms will not lead to a reduction in net salaries.

„There will be no cuts in disposable income“, he was categorical.

According to him, the administrative reform will be aimed at optimizing structures with duplicate functions, vacant positions and cases where there is a possibility of restructuring.

„Anyone who works conscientiously will not suffer“, assured the chairman of the parliamentary group.

According to him, the only ones who may be affected financially are the members of the boards of state-owned enterprises with high salaries.

„These people who are on the boards of public enterprises receive huge amounts of money, while the enterprises themselves are at a loss. It is their salaries that will be cut“, said Vitanov.

„Motherhood is not charity“

Vitanov also commented on the planned protest of mothers against the freezing of some social policies.

„Conceptually, we do not have a different view. Motherhood is not charity,“ he said.

According to him, the state will not reduce existing payments.

“We say that we will not cut anything. We say that mothers will receive the funds they receive and will not be harmed,“ said Vitanov, adding that the pace of future increases should be tied to the productivity of the economy.

On judicial reform: I do not want “my people“ in the Supreme Judicial Council

The chairman of the parliamentary group also commented on the upcoming changes in the Supreme Judicial Council.

“On a personal level, I have never been tempted by power. I deeply believe in the separation of powers,“ he said.

According to him, the ruling party will seek dialogue with all parliamentary forces when selecting the new members of the judicial personnel body.

“We are ready to listen to the opposition and accept their arguments, if they are reasonable“, said Vitanov.

Vitanov also defended the intention to close the Commission on Files.

“After almost 40 years, this commission has long fulfilled its mission“, he said.

According to him, the archives should be preserved, but it is not necessary for the institution to continue functioning in its current form.

“Nobody wants to burn the archives. But there is no need for commissioners, drivers and an entire administrative apparatus to handle a few letters a year,“ said Vitanov.