The "Baba Alino" case: The person detained after the action in the Primorsky region was released on bail

The Varna District Court released 49-year-old Stanislav Radev, detained at the end of last week for documentary crimes in the "Baba Alino" case, on bail, BNT reports.

The owner of KUB Oleg Nevzorov stated that the corporation continues to work and cooperate with the investigation. And BNT viewers signaled that the building in which the KUB office is located has been announced for sale. The media team in Varna checked the facts. The regional prosecutor's office requested the detention of Stanislav Radev. According to the prosecution, he prepared the geodetic surveys, on the basis of which certificates of tolerance were then issued. The prosecution claims that over 70 of the certificates were issued without there being any buildings on the properties.

"BNT: Does this person have anything to do with these 70?

Marin Donchev, prosecutor in the case: For some, he does.

– There was no building and he nevertheless issued a false document, right?

– Yes.

Ivan Tomov, lawyer for the accused: “I also heard what the prosecution is saying, but this is a process of establishing the case. It is a process of whether the documents are genuine, by whom they were drawn up.“ The Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Lyubomir Nikolov announced that for the period 2019 – In 2023, 1,170 tolerance certificates were issued in the Primorsky region, and for about 120 there is evidence that the buildings they refer to were built only a few years ago.

Lyubomir Nikolov, Acting Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs: “Which means that the declarations filled out by their owners are untrue. So, in the course of the pre-trial proceedings, quite interesting facts are about to be established.“ According to Nikolov, the problem is serious enough to think about legislative changes and criminalization of illegal construction. Oleg Nevzorov has not yet been charged. And he issued an appeal to investors and homeowners.

Oleg Nevzorov: “Both personally and my team openly cooperate with state and local institutions. It is important for us that every issue related to the projects is examined objectively, and that an accurate and legally correct assessment of the situation is made.“