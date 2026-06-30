Police officers told how a 12-year-old girl saved her mother on Struma Motorway: A unique child

„We learned that a car was being driven by a 12-year-old child from Sofia to Pernik, as his mother felt sick. We headed as quickly as possible to the location of the car. We did not have its license plate, only a visual description, the information was scarce. When we went around the highway, we found the car about 14 km in the direction of Pernik. It had already stopped. We secured it in the emergency lane. The driver was about 40 years old“, Commissioner Vasko Stefanov from the Pernik Police Department of the Ministry of Interior shared on NOVA.

“A unique child, in such a situation to keep your cool and self-control is great“, the police officer also said.

We recall that yesterday a 12-year-old girl prevented a serious accident on the “Struma“ highway, after his mother had a stroke and lost consciousness behind the wheel. The child managed to take control of the car, call 112 and follow the instructions of the police until she safely pulled into the emergency lane.

All the time, Ministry of Interior officers maintained contact with the girl and coordinated the actions of the patrols and emergency teams. After the car stopped, the mother was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Inspector Denis Cholev added that the mother was in a visibly poor state of health.

"The woman was difficult to communicate with, and the little girl was very worried. We did everything we could to calm her down, as we also wanted to understand exactly what had happened," he explained.