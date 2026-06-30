GERB: We will sue Ivan Demerdzhiev

Demerdzhiev, while he was a lawyer with a dubious reputation, could say whatever he wanted. From the moment he became Minister of the Interior, he must speak with facts and evidence. There were other ministers who did the same as him and the result is zero. This was said by GERB MP Toma Bikov to journalists regarding the information presented by Ivan Demerdzhiev that it is being clarified whether the two companies that supply guardrails for Bulgarian roads have a connection with Boyko Borisov.

"Demerdzhiev is silent on other topics such as “Petrohan-Okolchitsa”, “Botash” and “The Koprinka Road” and if he is going to work with assumptions, he must also assume on all other issues”, the MP also pointed out. He added that after Borisov, Bulgaria has had about ten prime ministers, under whom the same companies have signed contracts for buffer zones. That is why GERB expects the Minister of the Interior to check all these prime ministers.

GERB MP and former regional minister Nikolay Nankov said that there are active buffer zone contracts signed by Ivan Shishkov in 2022, and these are the last contracts concluded by the then cabinet of Galab Donev.

Nankov also asked what is happening with the contract for the Botevgrad - Mezdra road. He added that in 2022, Shishkov annexed it and interim payments have begun. In this line of thought, he also asked whether Demerdzhiev was investigating this case.

"The largest payments to these companies under the contracts concluded by the "Donev" cabinet were made during Shishkov's time," Nankov also stated.

He also said that the "Radev" cabinet with Ivan Shishkov carried out an in-house procedure for the delivery of guardrails.

The two deputies were categorical that GERB would sue Ivan Demerdzhiev for the allegations he made about the guardrail contracts.