Plamen Abrovski: We found that the "Agriculture" sector is a run-down yard and no one knows what is happening there

Agriculture is a priority for us, because it is part of national security. Unfortunately, we found that the "Agriculture" sector is a run-down yard and no one knows what is happening there. This happened years ago. The goal was to absorb some European funds without thinking about what these funds generate and what we can produce with this money. The problem is much bigger, because it is related to European policy in the sector.

This was stated on the show "Denyat na Zievo" on NOVA NEWS the Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski, quoted by novini.bg.

"Our goal for Bulgarian agriculture is for it to be competitive and to export goods with added value. That Bulgarians eat quality food should be a given, not a goal. Our goals are much higher. Currently, there are many resellers who buy cherries for 90 cents from producers and we see them in the store for 4 euros. This results in such a closed circle from which no one benefits. This is not only the case with cherries, but with all fruits and vegetables. Our goal is to reverse this trend and for the market to fight for the production of Bulgarian producers, and not for producers to fight to sell. We are considering options and for producers to cooperate,", revealed Minister Abrovski.