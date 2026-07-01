New organization for cleanliness in three metropolitan areas

A new operational plan for cleaning in „Poduyane“, „Slatina“ comes into force today and “Izgrev“, which increases the number of activities performed for citizens.

What changes?

The new organization ends the transition period that began after the expiration of the old contracts at the end of 2025. Until now, only 2 out of a total of over 40 maintenance activities were performed in the three regions. With the introduction of the new plan, the service is expanding significantly and now includes:

Washing streets and sidewalks

and sidewalks Manual sweep of spaces

of spaces Cleaning the bins at public transport stops

at public transport stops Manual cleaning of sediment and mud

Who will clean the neighborhoods?

The management of activities is divided to ensure continuity of the process:

„Poduyane“ District: The activity is undertaken entirely by the municipal company "Sofekostroy". The municipality has invested in new equipment and its own teams to protect against dependence on private operators.

The activity is undertaken entirely by the municipal company "Sofekostroy". The municipality has invested in new equipment and its own teams to protect against dependence on private operators. Areas “Slatina“ and “Izgrev“: The cleaning has been temporarily outsourced to a private operator that serves neighboring urban areas.

A legal saga and a long-term solution

The temporary organization is necessary due to the blocking of new procedures through administrative appeals. Currently, the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) has ruled in favor of the Sofia Municipality and has allowed the preliminary implementation of the new long-term contract for Zone 3. However, the decision is being appealed and the city government is awaiting the final ruling of the Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) in order to launch the full scope of activities under new, higher standards.

Source: BTA and BNR