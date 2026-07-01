The Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO - on a visit to Bulgaria

The Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO General Alexis Grinkevich arrives today on a visit to Bulgaria, Nova Television reports.

His visit is at the invitation of the Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov and takes place at an important moment – just before the upcoming Alliance summit in Ankara.

Turkey's expectations for the NATO summit are for more unity and solidarity among allies.

During the visit, issues related to strengthening the defense of NATO's Southeastern flank and the Alliance's adaptation in response to the changed geopolitical security environment will be discussed.