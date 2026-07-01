Lyubomir Datsov: With this cabinet policy, I expect an additional inflation boost

These months every year there is negative inflation, as there is a lot of seasonality in May and June - domestic fruits and vegetables are released, which lower prices. This was stated to bTV by the member of the Fiscal Council and former Deputy Minister of Finance Lyubomir Datsov, quoted by novini.bg.

"With this cabinet policy, I expect an additional inflation boost by at least a percentage-percent or so."

"In 2028, the economy will go down. The money under the PVU will not reach long-term investments, but will increase prices in the country," Datsov reported.

According to him, some of the PVU projects, such as garden renovation, have no return.

A 10% reduction in costs should have been made, working groups should have been launched to review public spending, the expert believes.