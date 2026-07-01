Prime Minister: From today, the Council of Ministers has a 24-hour hotline for signals about abuse of power and corruption

From today, the Council of Ministers has a 24-hour hotline and email for submitting signals about abuse of power, corruption and conflict of interest. The data has been announced on the website of the Council of Ministers, said Prime Minister Rumen Radev at the beginning of today's government meeting., BTA reports.

We will propose significant legal changes that allow the inclusion of private capital, which will lead to a drastic reduction in corruption and the state will be able to concentrate resources in education, science, healthcare, security, sports, etc., the Prime Minister also said. Until this happens, I expect the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works to quickly conduct thorough inspections of road repairs and construction, stop blind payment only based on invoices and fictitious protocols, and hold civil servants who sign protocols for acceptance of poorly performed activities accountable, Radev added.