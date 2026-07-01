"Vazrazhdane" is raising the alarm: "Baba Alino" version 2.0 is happening in Sofia

„Baba Alino“ version 2.0 is happening in Sofia – this time in the „Vrabnitsa“ district, where illegal construction has been established in the amount of tens of thousands of square meters. This was stated to journalists in the National Assembly by MP Deyan Nikolov from „Vazrazhdane“, quoted by dariknews.bg.

According to him, an employee of the district administration has identified a number of violations over the past year.

„Eng. Georgiev, who works in the „Vrabnitsa“ municipality, has identified a number of violations over the past year – huge offices, hotels and houses that are being built without any construction documents“, said Nikolov.

He added that according to the party there are documents that point to corrupt practices.

„There are a number of documents that, in our opinion, prove corrupt practices“, the MP also said.

Eng. Ivan Georgiev said that during his 100 working days in the „Vrbnitsa“ region he has established numerous violations.

„During this period, 67 criminal proceedings have been initiated and about 150 acts of ascertainment have been drawn up. These are violations under the Spatial Planning Act – illegal construction, established with acts of ascertainment, on which we have initiated the relevant proceedings as construction control officials. The problem is that these proceedings are not being continued by the mayor of the region. The mayor of “Vrbnitsa“ does not want to sign the orders. For example, we discover a site where illegal construction is taking place, and the order to stop must be issued within three days. Instead, it is not signed for months, even more than a year. That is why we turned to Mr. Terziev“, said Georgiev.

He announced that 16 files have been submitted to the Directorate of the State Anti-Corruption Bureau. Information has also been given to the prosecutor's office.

Georgiev announced that there is a threat to his life. His door was sealed with construction foam a few months ago.