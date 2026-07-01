Radev Cabinet Approves 2026 Budget

The Council of Ministers has approved the draft state budget for 2026 - the first one prepared entirely in euros, Nova TV reports. The financial framework foresees a deficit of 5.7% of GDP, or about 7.2 billion euros, as well as new state debt, which will bring the country's total debt to 37.7 billion euros, or 31.1% of GDP.

Finance Minister Galab Donev stressed that he expects “serious, responsible and meaningful work and discussion“ on the budget framework in parliament.

According to him, an important step in the budget procedure is the discussion of the parameters and measures within the framework of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation. He recalled that during the talks held on Monday on the draft budgets of the NHIF, the state social security and the state budget, he committed to providing more information on the living expenses and capital expenditures set out in the 2026 budget.

According to the data presented, living expenses next year will increase by 1 billion 34 million and 300 thousand leva compared to the 2025 budget. Of this amount, 254 million and 800 thousand leva are related to European funding, and the increase in the national budget amounts to 779 million and 500 thousand leva.

The Minister of Finance called for attention to be paid to the structure of these expenses and the funds that have already been allocated for specific activities. According to him, from the increase in the national budget, 142 million and 200 thousand leva are intended for the holding of early parliamentary elections and the upcoming presidential elections. “Please pay attention to what part of these funds have already been allocated to specific commitments“, Galab Donev also said.

Among the measures are the phased introduction of personal insurance for civil servants, which until now were entirely borne by the state, as well as the reduction of the costs of maintaining the state administration by 5%. The project also includes an increase in vignette fees by 30% and an expansion of the scope of the toll system.