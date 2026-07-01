The MP and Deputy Chairman of the parliamentary group of the MRF - Hamid Hamid has filed a report with the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office for an investigation based on media appearances by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev, the press center of the movement announced, quoted by dariknews.bg.

The report raises the question of whether there is illegal collection of information, conducting inquiries, inspections, operational actions or monitoring of the leader of the MRF Delyan Peevski, carried out by structures of the Ministry of Interior, including the General Directorate for the Fight against Organized Crime (GDBOP).

The report states that from Demerdzhiev's statements it follows that the director of the GDBOP – Chief Commissioner Martin Zlatkov – ordered, allowed, organized or controlled actions to collect information regarding flights, trips, routes, movement, location, companions and other personal data of Delyan Peevski, including through SRS, the legality of which is unknown.

The inspection is in response to the high public interest and in order to preserve the constitutionally enshrined guarantees that it is inadmissible for executive authorities to be used for illegal surveillance, information collection, factual investigation or politically motivated influence over opposition MPs, the statement states.