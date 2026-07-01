Kaloyan Metodiev: Radev announced another blatant stupidity! Hotline for signals of corruption in the Council of Ministers

Okay, isn't there one person, at least one, in this government with their wits? Four deputy prime ministers voted. They blew up the administration. They increased their salaries!

Prime Minister Radev just announced another blatant stupidity! Hotline for signals of corruption in the Council of Ministers!!! This is his news from today!

More money, more bureaucracy and zero result. Their budget exploded! They have no idea what to do with the state's finances! They invented a telephone!!!

How will these signals be proven? How do you sign over the phone? They will drive them crazy with nonsense and jokes! What serious person would file a report by phone? Or about something big? The oligarchs knew them, right!

Separately - there are a sea of institutions: the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor's Office, the Communist Party of Bulgaria, the State Security Service, I don't know how many services and offices, the Ombudsman, the media.....

It is already offensive to write about the incompetence and chaotic actions of the government. It seems that we are reaching the stage where it is better for them to do absolutely nothing. Otherwise, they just spend huge amounts of money, pressure social groups or block entire systems. See less

This comment was published on his Facebook page by political scientist Kaloyan Metodiev from "Rebellious Bulgaria, after earlier today Rumena Radev announced the launch of a hotline in the Council of Ministers for reports of corruption and abuse of power