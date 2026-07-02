We remain on the ground until we clear every trace of last night's storm. This is what Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev wrote on Facebook.

"It was short, but in many places it caused serious damage. The most important thing is that no people were injured. We reacted immediately and until late last night, the teams of the Sofia Municipality did not stop working to eliminate the problems. They were joined by teams from the companies for maintaining the green system and cleanliness, who are working extra hard side by side with the fire department and volunteers. Our first task was to clear the places where fallen trees and branches hindered traffic, after which we continued on all other signals.

Today, work also begins on restoring the damage to the municipal infrastructure. Unfortunately, we lost beautiful and old trees. They are part of the face of Sofia. Nature is sometimes merciless, but in the fall we will plant new trees to restore what was lost. Such evenings also show how important the constant, often imperceptible work of maintaining the manholes and infrastructure is. Thanks to it, the hundreds of liters of water that poured out in minutes quickly drained away. Where there were puddles, they were caused by the huge amount of leaves and branches that fell in the storm. Today we continue with inspections and cleaning where necessary.

Thanks to all the employees of the municipal structures who did not go home, but stayed to work late and are back on line today. Thank you to the firefighters, volunteers and everyone who got involved. Thank you also to all the Sofia residents who, without waiting for anyone else, came out in front of their homes and took care of the street that we all share. I saw calls for mutual assistance between neighbors, for clearing branches in front of the entrance or simply for help where needed. It is at such moments that the city shows its best. And this gives me confidence that whatever storms come, we will cope together. Today the forecast again warns us of intense rainfall, thunderstorms and hail. We remain on the ground. Take care."