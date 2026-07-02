Vladislav Goranov: Budget 2026. The news is worrying

The vote for the government and the vote for the budget are the main indications of who is in power and who is in opposition. We are part of the opposition and there is no way we can support the budget. This was said by Vladislav Goranov from GERB-SDF to Nova News from the sidelines of the National Assembly.

Goranov assessed Budget 2026 as “a little ambitious”.

“If there is any good news in it, it is that the tax system is not affected. From there on, the news is already worrying. We expected that with an absolute majority there would be more decisive actions regarding budget consolidation and reducing the deficit and the necessary additional debt. But perhaps it is preferable for the ruling party to maintain its good image in front of the citizens and not to take any drastic steps,” the MP said.

„Unfortunately, from this one can conclude that Bulgaria will not soon exit the excessive deficit procedure. And perhaps one mandate of Rumen Radev, if it is full, will have a deficit of over 3%”, he added.

When asked how to reduce the deficit, Goranov replied that this is always possible, because the deficit is a function of expenses.

„If we assume that the revenue side and the tax system are working optimally and should not be affected, the expenses remain”, he pointed out and added that it is not the opposition's job to balance the budget, but to criticize certain actions or inactions of the ruling party.

„We will make proposals, but let there be a budget submitted first. "Currently, there are only intentions announced by the government," Goranov also said.