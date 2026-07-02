Demerdzhiev: In 2024, Peevski traveled with Desislava Atanasova to Dubai, 181 of his flights cost 1.8 million euros

On April 5, 2024, Delyan Peevski traveled with Desislava Atanasova from "Vasil Levski" Airport - Sofia to Dubai with a private company. This was stated by the Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev in the plenary hall, a FOCUS reporter reported.

The National Assembly is hearing the Minister of the Interior about information available in the structures of the Ministry of Interior, in connection with media publications that have appeared about flights made on private planes by the Chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Delyan Peevski. In 2024, Desislava Atanasova was elected as a constitutional judge, nominated by GERB-SDF, supported by the votes of GERB-SDF, PP-DB and MRF.

"There are several signals related to the flights of MRF leader Delyan Peevski. Law enforcement agencies must treat each signal equally. Immunity does not protect MPs from inspections, but from filing charges. Under my leadership, the ministry will investigate each signal", he said and added:

"Regarding Peevski's flights, we are still in the process of working and processing the information. He had a lot of trips on the Sofia-Istanbul route, continuing to different destinations. We have contacted many countries - where they continued and who the people who traveled were and very importantly: with what funds. Peevski's flights were paid for by a law firm. We are clarifying on what grounds. The SGP requested one of the signals and all the materials on it. The SGP continued to be inactive. The relevant structures reported to me that Peevski's lawyer, who is also a member of parliament, wants information about the operatives who are working. Any attempt to pressure and influence the operatives will be met with resistance. We are continuing the checks."

"In 8 years, Delyan Peevski has flown 227 times from Sofia, 181 of which were charter flights. One of the contracts is for over 122,000 euros - for six private flights on the Sofia-Istanbul route. These flights were paid for by the law firm "Angelov, Andreev and Partners". Lawyer Angelov, who, according to our information, is Peevski's lawyer, is involved in the company in question. If I go back to the 6 flights in question: 10,000 euros were paid per flight. Considering that 181 flights were carried out with private companies and if this payment is taken into account, the amount amounts to about 1.8 million euros spent on these flights.", said Demerdzhiev.