Peevski: Demerdzhiev illegally investigated my personal private life for flights that were paid for by me and my family

For everything that I have reported, Minister Demerdzhiev illegally investigated my personal private life for flights that were paid for by me and my family. This was stated by the leader of the MRF, Delyan Peevski, to journalists in parliament.

"From now on, my personal life is my topic, it is not anyone else's topic, given that a public resource is not used for my personal life", he added.

We recall that a signal to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office for an investigation based on media appearances by Minister Demerdzhiev as to whether there was any illegal collection of information, conducting inquiries, inspections, operational actions or monitoring of the leader of the MRF, Delyan Peevski, carried out by structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including the Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime, was submitted by the lawyer of the leader of the MRF, Hamid Hamid. The signal states that from Demerdzhiev's statements it follows that the director of the Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime - Chief Commissioner Martin Zlatkov, has ordered, permitted, organized or controlled actions to collect information regarding flights, trips, routes, movement, location, companions and other personal data of Delyan Peevski, including through SRC, the legality of which is unknown.