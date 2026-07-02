Kostadinov: Did Rumen Radev lie to Patriarch Daniil?

The chairman of „Vazrazhdane“ Kostadin Kostadinov expressed his bewilderment to the media in parliament at the refusal of the deputies from „Progressive Bulgaria“ to support the bill for the introduction of religious education in schools, given that a week ago Prime Minister Rumen Radev personally assured the Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil that such a subject would be available.

„For us from „Vazrazhdane“ it remains inexplicable why yesterday the greatest resistance to the introduction of such a subject in Bulgarian schools came from the representatives of „Progressive Bulgaria“, he told reporters Kostadinov.

„We simply cannot understand what happened between Rumen Radev's meeting with Patriarch Daniil last week and yesterday's vote, because the resistance from the PP and DB is clear, since they are opposed to religious doctrine and Christianity in general, but we cannot understand what kind of hypocrisy the representatives of „Progressive Bulgaria“ showed, commented the party leader.

According to him, either Rumen Radev lied to the Bulgarian Patriarch, or the Prime Minister does not know what is happening in his own group.

„And if he controls her and she in turn voted „against“, this means that last week Rumen Radev lied not to anyone, but to His Holiness the Bulgarian Patriarch...“, added Kostadinov.

He emphasized that from “Vazrazhdane“ will not give up on this idea and after the legal deadline expires – they will resubmit the bill, and will insist on a personal meeting with the Bulgarian Patriarch on the topic.

“We believe that the subject “Virtues and Religion“ is one of the few good innovations that can happen in Bulgarian education, and therefore we will propose this bill again, as soon as the necessary legal deadline expires“, explained Kostadinov.