Krum Zarkov: Iliana Yotova is our candidate for president

The BSP firmly stands behind President Iliana Yotova as a candidate for head of state in the fall. This became clear from the comment to News.bg by the leader of the centenary party, Krum Zarkov.

Iliyana Yotova is doing well, she is a worthy president and in my opinion it would be good for her to continue to be one, the socialist was categorical.

If she declares her intention to enter the presidential race, according to Zarkov, and according to the majority of socialists, she will be the best candidate for the centenary party.

The BSP will naturally support her, the former Minister of Justice also assured. Naturally, her candidacy will be discussed at a meeting of the National Council of the party, but the position of most leftists is for the party to stand behind Yotova. I think this is our candidate, she would be our best candidate, Krum Zarkov announced. It would be a success for Bulgaria and our society for Iliana Yotova to continue as president of Bulgaria, the BSP leader emphasized and highlighted her rich political career.

I find broad support among the Bulgarian left for a possible candidacy of Iliana Yotova, the socialist said. In my opinion, we have a good president at the moment and this has been tested and proven, he explained.

I think it is quite natural for the first female president in Bulgaria to be elected on her own merits in the elections that are coming up in the fall, the BSP leader pointed out.