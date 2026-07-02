Stefan Belchev, "Progressive Bulgaria": In this budget, we are drinking the bitter cup to the bottom

“It is very easy, when you are in opposition, to look for loopholes where you were in this place and you know that things are as they are. I think that Budget 2026 is as it is“, said in “Face to Face“ on bTV Stefan Belchev, MP from “Progressive Bulgaria“ and head of the economic committee in parliament.

“2020 was the starting year of a public violence against the Public Finance Act. Then a crisis began that we did not expect could happen – the coronavirus crisis. Both business and state administration were placed in the same working conditions“, Belchev pointed out.

“The extended budgets began to distort the financial framework. There was a game where a box was moved with a ticking mechanism. The finance ministers from 2021 until now simply moved this ticking box“, said the MP from “Progressive Bulgaria“.

“We decided not to continue moving this ticking box, but to leave it open. Let's drink the bitter cup to the bottom in this 2026 budget," he added.

In his words, this budget is not from “Progressive Bulgaria“, since there were three finance ministers this year.

“I really hope that for Budget 2027, Rumen Radev's government can actually stand on a solid foundation“, said Stefan Belchev.

He expressed hope that serious policies will be initiated that concern reform in the state administration, since it has been postponed for a long time.

Delyan Peevski's flights

“What Minister Demerdzhiev said about Delyan Peevski's flights is truly worrying. After all, this is about a public figure, so many answers are due here. I hope for clarification of everything that has happened so far. I hope this is the very beginning and that it does not stop there“, said Belchev.

“The worrying thing is that we are talking about significant sums that involve these over 200 flights. The persons who accompanied Mr. Peevski are another matter. We expect many answers from the institutions“, he also pointed out.

“I doubt that Minister Demerdzhiev does not come out as a journalist from a yellow newspaper. He is competent enough and a serious politician. I hope this will be the very beginning of a healing process. A catharsis of our political class“, said the MP from “Progressive Bulgaria“.