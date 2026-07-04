Traffic at the beginning of the weekend: Restrictions for trucks on the Trakia and Struma highways

The roads of the republican network in the country are normally passable in the first hours of Saturday, but peak traffic is expected in the direction of the seaside and mountain resorts.

Special schedules for the movement of heavy goods vehicles come into force, aimed at easing traffic.

Summary of accidents and casualties

According to data from the Ministry of Interior, the situation on the roads in the last hours is characterized by the following statistics:

Serious road accidents : 15 incidents over the past 24 hours.

: 15 incidents over the past 24 hours. Citizens injured: 19 people were injured and received medical care.

Fatalities: No fatalities were recorded on the road during the reporting period.

Traffic restrictions and repairs

Ban for trucks over 12 tons : Today, July 4, by 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. the movement of heavy goods vehicles over 12 tons is restricted on the busiest routes - AM "Trakia", Motorway „Struma“ and on road I-1 in the section from p.v. „Simitli“ to p.v. „Kresna“ (in the direction of Burgas/Kulata). As an alternative route, drivers can use the Sub-Balkan road I-6.

AM „Trakia“ : The repair works in the Stara Zagora region (from 218th to 229th km) have been successfully completed and the traffic there has been fully restored in both lanes, which will facilitate the journey to the Black Sea coast.

Special events : On July 4 and 5, the “Pamporovo Rally 2026“ will take place, due to which there will be temporary closures of sections around Pamporovo, Smolyan and Rozhen, regulated by the “Traffic Police“.

Military equipment: Today, the movement of personnel and military equipment of the Land Forces continues on the republican roads, therefore drivers are urged to be more careful.

Traffic at border crossings

From the General Directorate “Border Police“ report that traffic in most places is within normal limits for the summer season:

Border with Turkey : Traffic is traditionally intense at the checkpoint “Captain Andreevo“ for trucks on the way out.

Border with Romania : Crossing takes place normally. Traffic on the “Danube Bridge” near Rousse – Giurgiu has been completely restored in both lanes after the completion of repairs.

Border with Greece, Serbia and RS Macedonia: Passing through all points is carried out without serious delays or extraordinary queues

Sources: RIA, Ministry of Interior, BTA