Vasil Terziev: The state budget lacks key areas

The draft state budget lacks four key areas - financing of municipal infrastructure under clear rules, funds for the stability of public transport, a national program for building schools and financing of the National Children's Hospital and the Southwestern Arc of the Ring Road. This was stated by the mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev in a post on Facebook. According to him, it is necessary to provide funds for the infrastructure projects of the municipalities under clear rules and transparency.

He expresses concern about the proposal that the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works independently determine which projects to finance, without clearly defined criteria and deadlines.

According to Terziev, the current model with a list of objects and funds approved by the parliament, which guarantees publicity and traceability of implementation, should be restored.

As a second priority, Vasil Terziev points out the need to guarantee the financial stability of public transport in Sofia. According to him, the structural deficit amounts to 25.4 million euros.

He insists that the state provide 13.6 million euros in additional co-financing in accordance with European regulations and another 11.8 million euros for the security of the metro, which is carried out by the Ministry of the Interior.

The mayor notes that the municipality continues to look for alternative sources of financing for new rolling stock, but warns that without covering the shortfall, the transport system remains at risk.

The third request is to create a national program worth 500 million euros for the construction of new school buildings in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna and Burgas.

According to Terziev, one fifth of the students in the country study in Sofia, and 46 schools in the capital continue to work in two shifts, which requires investments to switch to a single-shift training regime.

The mayor adds that in the budget framework for the next three years There are no funds for both the construction of the National Children's Hospital and the construction of the Southwestern Arc of the Ring Road, which should provide access to the medical facility.

According to Terziev, these are strategic projects for both the capital and the country.

In his publication, Terziev states that Sofia should be treated as an equal partner, not as a political opponent.

The mayor notes that the capital creates over 40% of Bulgaria's gross domestic product and expresses hope that the government will review the proposed budget so that decisions are tailored to the needs of citizens and significant projects.