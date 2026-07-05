Bulgaria on Sunday: Post-election sparks, economic inspections on the Black Sea coast and preparations for Brussels

Today, July 5, 2026, offers a dynamic mix of political talk on the morning air, economic balance sheets and increased control on the Black Sea coast, as well as important regional events in the country with a business and environmental flavor.

Sunday is shaping up as a bridge between the passing domestic political passions of the spring and the upcoming important decisions at the European level next week.



Politics: Tension on the air and a look at Brussels



The main political focus on Sunday morning has traditionally moved to the television studios. On the air of the Bulgarian National Television, political figures Rumen Petkov and Toma Bikov outlined the new dividing lines in the country after the parliamentary elections for the 52nd National Assembly. Analyses of election spending are also taking a back seat, after data emerged that parties and coalitions had collected over 4.5 million euros for the vote in April.



Meanwhile, Bulgarian MEPs are using today for final preparations before their departure for Strasbourg. A key plenary session of the European Parliament begins tomorrow (July 6), where new legislation to improve air passenger rights will be discussed and voted on.



Economy: NRA attacks the grey sector along the sea



In economic terms, the weekend was marked by a massive crackdown by the tax authorities. The National Revenue Agency (NRA) reports that the failure to issue receipts is among the most common violations found during intensified inspections along the Black Sea coast at the height of the summer tourist season. Inspectors continue to control restaurants, hotels and commercial establishments today to ensure fiscal discipline.



At the same time, the final day of the eighth edition of the “Weekend in Plovdiv“ festival is taking place in Plovdiv and the initiative “Wine Nights in Philippopolis“, organized by the Tourism Council and the Municipality. The event has a strong economic effect for the region, attracting dozens of tourists through special offers from local restaurants, hotels and tourist sites.



Regional and ecological highlights in the country



In smaller settlements, this Sunday is dedicated to traditional local production and ecology:



Honey festival in the village of Medovene: Today, the village gathers beekeepers and producers from the region to celebrate the wealth of Bulgarian honey and bee products, combined with a farmers' market and discussions about the sector.

Charity marathon in Burgas: The “Tsonka Todorova“ swimming marathon is taking place on the island of St. Anastasia today, uniting the sports community around a charitable cause.

In the late hours of the day, the main political forces are expected to come out with their first comments on current topics from the international agenda, including the official start of the Irish Presidency of the Council of the EU and developments in economic markets in Europe at the beginning of the month.