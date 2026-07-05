Rumen Petkov: The news begins with murder, theft. This speaks about the health of the nation

"When the news begins with murder, theft, robbery, this speaks about the health of the nation", said former Minister of Interior Rumen Petkov in "The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov" on BNT.

Rumen Petkov, former Minister of Interior: "When the news begins with murder, theft, robbery, this speaks about the health of the nation. But the impression that the ministry is being used to strike in one direction or another, for showy actions that no one will know what effect they have, is not good for society and for the ministry itself."

Regarding Demerdzhiev and Delyan Peevski's flights with Desislava Atanasova, Petkov commented:

Rumen Petkov, former Minister of Interior: "In 2016, with Act 681, the EU adopted the creation of a common database. If it turns out that the data was used unregulated, this will raise questions about the partnership relations of our agency with the services. The impression was created that the minister said that Mr. Peevski traveled and 81 people traveled with him, throwing around some names, and the errors in the dates create the impression of insufficient preparation. The minister owes answers and decisive actions – who misled him and why misled him."

About Budget 2026 and the possible layoffs of civil servants, Pektov said:

Rumen Petkov, former Minister of Internal Affairs: "When we kick them out onto the streets, what do we do? 11,000 police officers are going home, who will come in their place? We will kick out these 11,000, where will we get the other 11,000? Are we prepared? I believe that we are not. When we hastily attack these employees who have not had a single day of a normal New Year, have not been to their children's holiday once, I do not believe that this is honorable and decent."