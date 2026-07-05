Motorcyclist dies on the spot near Pleven

A motorcyclist died in an accident on the Byala - Botevgrad road near the village of Grivitsa. This was announced by the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Pleven.

The 66-year-old man, who was driving a "Honda" motorcycle, died in a serious accident in the area of the "Grivitsa" Air Base. The accident was reported at 11.29 a.m. to the Department of Internal Affairs - Pleven. According to initial information, the motorcyclist crashed into the front of a "Nissan" car, which had stopped to make a U-turn.

As a result of the strong impact, the 66-year-old man died on the spot. The body has been taken for autopsy. Inspections are being carried out on site.

Traffic in the area is being regulated by the officers of the "Traffic Police". Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated and the Pleven Police Station has been notified. The causes and circumstances surrounding the tragic incident are being clarified.

This is the second fatality in a traffic accident in the Pleven region in recent days. In Knezha, a woman lost her life after being hit on a pedestrian crossing.

Earlier on Sunday, a truck crashed into the guardrail of the "Struma" highway in the Belo Pole area.