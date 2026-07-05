Yavor Gechev, PB: We are not aiming for fireworks

"This visualizes what has been happening in the state in recent years. We have nothing against people's private lives, but it is not so private when you use private planes 200 times in a few years. This is a direct circumvention of the "Magnitsky" law. This is how Yavor Gechev, an MP from "Progressive Bulgaria", commented to the Bulgarian National Radio on the leaked data on the trips of his colleague from the MRF, Delyan Peevski, abroad.

He also analyzed the discrepancy in the information that services in the Ministry of Internal Affairs provide to various political figures.

"A possibility of concealing part of the information. And this information is still partial. Most likely, it was not given to previous officials in full. In order to circumvent this information, the following thing actually happened - different people traveled, for example, to Istanbul. There they boarded this private plane. Currently, additional information is being awaited from the partner countries in which it happened. Let's see who boarded the same private plane from Dubai, Turkey, and other destinations," he added.

An expert takes quite a long time to form, Gechev commented regarding the appointments of GERB, BSP, and Ima takvi narod sredstva sredstva.

"The question is for a person to do the job for which he was appointed. Each of us has our own political existence and history. We don't need to crucify each of the officials who worked during another administration. If this official works in a certain way that satisfies public opinion, OK, but if not - there must be a mechanism for this to be changed. Let's attribute it to childhood and the beginning of the long political cycle that lies ahead of us.

We have a budget that is a reflection of an accounting account, of what has already been spent, of concluded contracts, the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" reminded again.

"The real policies that we will show will start from next year. Such is the state of the state," he added.

„The entire organizational regulations of the ministries must be changed, a number of registers must be electronicized, so that you can release people in the administration. Right now, even if you release them, they will condemn you and they will be returned again. The risk of releasing some of the most honest people is also present. Don't expect us to do anything drastic that will make bigger whites than the state needs. We are not aiming for fireworks, but for sustainable management. Big changes require more time and I hope society will give us some time to see them“, Gechev also said.

When the budget is at a 5.7% deficit, no one will be happy about it. We realize this. But with a magic wand we cannot bring five billion more to reduce the deficit, which we have to pay for from somewhere. We need to show a trend from which people will understand why we are doing it. And in the next budget we need to get as close as possible to a three percent deficit. The medium-term forecast should be for a lower one, going towards two percent and below. Let's strive for this trend at the end of the term," added the guest in the studio.

He commented on whether there are concerns among the ruling party about violating the Public Finance Act, which does not allow a deficit higher than three percent.

"Temenuzhka Petkova violated it and Assen Vassilev violated it before. We are welding a budget that has thousands of signed contracts, there is a billion and a hundred additional ones in the road infrastructure that have not been paid, there is also a billion and 400 from contracts with municipalities that have also not been secured. Should we not pay any of these items?! It was not spent by us. The Public Finance Act is violated with what we find," the MP also said.

Gechev also analyzed the effect of the "Basket with Care" initiative.

"We voted for a number of measures in the Competition Protection Act and the Consumer Protection Act. Currently, large companies that sell products to end users are updating all their contracts with regard to unfair trade practices," Gechev added.

"For the first time, we are witnessing that, although timidly, there is a decrease in prices. It is difficult to lower prices. It does not happen very quickly. We will continue with other measures. We are working on the Cooperation Act. We are developing various guarantee schemes. "We are continuing with measures to bring Bulgarian production to a more serious level and for Bulgarian producers to have better access to the market," Gechev said.

The goal cannot simply be the presidential elections, he also commented on the show "Nedelya 150".

"Our goal is a 4-year term, which can continue after that based on things we have done. The presidential elections are just a step in this whole thing. We are doing our preliminary analyses, but it is a bit early. Let the budget pass and then we will proceed with active actions regarding the presidential elections," the MP also pointed out.