Young driver crushes a column of parked cars in Asenovgrad

A young driver caused a spectacular chain accident in Assenovgrad, after crashing into a column of stopped cars at high speed. The incident occurred on Saturday, July 4, 2026, around 18:30 local street „Bogomilska“. The entire collision was captured by a security camera of a residential building in the area.

Chronology of the accident

The footage from the video shows a gray passenger car (brand „Volkswagen“) moving at a visibly inappropriate speed on a straight and wide section of the road. In a zone with a speed limit of 30 km/h, the driver loses control and leaves the roadway. Without any stopping distance, the car crashes into the first stopped car.

The impact is extremely strong, with the rear of the first car literally crushed and its windows shattered. The force of inertia triggers a chain reaction in which the vehicles are pushed into each other. According to various reports, material damage was caused to between 3 and 5 parked cars. After the collision, the offender's car backed up, smoking.

Driver's condition and investigation