Ivan Demerdzhiev to BNT: Atanasova traveled with two passports - personal and official

Directorate “Internal Security“ The Ministry of Interior has launched an official investigation into possible distortion, deletion or manipulation of data regarding Desislava Atanasova's foreign trips in the department's information systems. This was announced by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev in the program "Intervjuto" on BNT with host Ivo Nikodimov. The reason for the investigation is discrepancies in the registers after the Minister presented information from the National Assembly rostrum about joint flights between Atanasova and MRF leader Delyan Peevski.

The case with the two passports and the deletion of data

According to Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, his initial data on Atanasova and Peevski's flights (including suspicions of trips by private plane to Dubai) came from the international PNR system (Passenger Name Record) and partner services. However, this data is missing from the official Bulgarian "Border Police" system, which raises serious suspicions of internal interference and concealment of information by Ministry of Interior officials.

The Minister revealed key details about Desislava Atanasova's identity documents:

Simultaneous use: During her travels, she used both her diplomatic passport and your personal passport . Demerdzhiev specified that although this is technically possible within the framework of a single trip, the practice is not regular.

Destroyed document: Atanasova's personal passport is no longer valid. At her explicit insistence, it was returned and destroyed in April this year, which according to the Interior Ministry chief leads to various specific consequences.

The minister called for greater precision in presenting facts by Atanasova and promised full transparency, after the case turned out to be of high public and political importance.

Desislava Atanasova's position and counter-actions

Constitutional judge Desislava Atanasova categorically rejected the Interior Minister's claims as false and manipulative. She published an official certificate from the Integrated Information System “Reports“ of the Ministry of Interior. According to the document, in the period 5 - 8 April 2024 she flew on the Sofia - Istanbul - Sofia route on a regular Turkish Airlines civil flight and was only in Turkey, not in Dubai on a private plane.

As a result of the public accusations, Atanasova announced that she was filing a lawsuit against Ivan Demerdzhiev for spreading false information. In parallel, the MRF announced that they were contacting the prosecutor's office with the argument that the information about Delyan Peevski's movements was collected completely illegally by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.