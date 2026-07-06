The search for 11-year-old Natalia continues

After a week of being missing – 11-year-old Natalia and the man the child left with continue to be searched for.



Following information that the two were in the Dalgopol area – the perimeter around the city was patrolled with drones and thermal cameras. At this stage, the information that they were there cannot be confirmed. The search perimeter is expanding.

The law enforcement agencies again warned that if anyone notices the wanted Assen, they should not try to contact him, but immediately call 112.