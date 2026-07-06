Analysts: The flight scandal raises questions, but diverts attention from the budget

The scandal surrounding the flight data of Delyan Peevski and Desislava Atanasova raises serious questions about the public resource, the declarations of politicians and access to sensitive registers. The common thesis of journalists Vladislav Apostolov and Yovo Nikolov and media expert Diana Damyanova in the studio of “Hello, Bulgaria“ was that the case should be checked institutionally, but at the same time there is a risk of turning into a spectacle that shifts attention from the more important topic - the budget.

Vladislav Apostolov defined the case as “Kusturica's plot for James Bond“ because of the different versions, the passports, the registers and the alleged complex network of companies and individuals related to the travel expenses. In his words, the impression remains that “some people did whatever they wanted“, with the key question being whether this was done with personal or public funds.

“It is one thing for a businessman to do it with his own money, it is another for a politician to do it with our money,“ commented Apostolov. According to him, the connections between the law firms that possibly paid for the flights and the politicians should be checked.

Diana Damyanova stated that since the topic has already been opened publicly, it should be clarified to the end. According to her, however, the evidence should not be made public through the media, but should be provided to the prosecutor's office and the court.

“There is a public interest if there is abuse of public resources. If there is such abuse, it should go to the prosecutor's office, not be paraded on television“, said Damyanova.

She expressed the opinion that the case is currently being used as a “smokescreen“ to divert attention from the draft budget. “The budget has no bread, but there will be a spectacle. What is happening to the Bulgarian economy is not good - there are no reforms, there are new burdens for business and the country is being enslaved by quick credit“, said the media expert.

Journalist Yovo Nikolov focused on several specific questions - whether the possible trips were declared, why a diplomatic passport was used and whether there is a discrepancy in Delyan Peevski's property declarations. “Every gift over 500 euros must be declared. If these trips are not paid for with personal funds, they are a gift and are subject to declaration“, Nikolov pointed out.

He also questioned the use of a diplomatic passport for a possible private trip. “I don't understand why, if a person goes on vacation, he uses a diplomatic passport. It is used for official purposes and should be on a business trip“, the journalist said.

On the topic of the PNR system, Nikolov stated that the international system cannot be manipulated by Bulgaria, since the country is only a data user. However, he admitted that in the Bulgarian registers there may be interference or circumvention of procedures.

“It is not possible to manipulate the international system. "But in Bulgarian conditions, anything is possible," he commented.

All three guests agreed that the case raises important questions, but the way it is being developed publicly turns it into a political tool. According to them, the answers should come from the competent institutions, and not through fragmentary statements from the parliamentary rostrum or television studios.