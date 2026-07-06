The sharp clash between the ruling party and the MRF continues over the inspections related to the flights of the movement's leader Delyan Peevski.

„What is happening is increasingly shaping up as a „Power Gate“ scandal related to the functioning of power in the state. First, the information that is being released turns out to be untrue. Second - it was acquired illegally. And the third, which is most dangerous for the functioning of democracy, is that this information is used to compromise opposition politicians and senior magistrates“, commented in „This Morning“ political scientist Tsvetanka Andreeva.

„The services have used a data set that is used mostly in cases of terrorism, crimes such as human trafficking. Digging into such a set to look for compromising material against your opposition and to discredit senior magistrates without being sure is a violation and abuse of power. „The“fist“ of this action is the Minister of the Interior“, she believes.

„I am a little worried that a social media-type scandal is going on, in which more passions and certain words with an emotional tone are being introduced“, said media expert Assoc. Prof. Georgi Lozanov.

„The current rulers came to power with the commitment to dismantle the oligarchic model associated with Peevski. There was a full expectation that some type of investigation would be launched against him as a public figure in our public life“, Lozanov commented.

„Another question is whether the best entry point for this investigation is through the flights. But they provide two possibilities for analysis. First, that they are expensive and from there the question arises of how they were paid for. Second, whether there is unregulated influence on the authorities – that is, a conflict of interest. The question is what will come out of all this“, said the media expert.

According to him, there is a second major danger besides the corrupt influence in our country and that is the Russian influence.

„We are constantly in the middle of this swing – you just start to fight the corrupt influence and immediately the Russian one is behind you. Start fighting the Russian influence – the other side of the swing rises. Peevski suddenly became part of the governing process because it was a way to stop the Eurosceptic line in Bulgarian politics that Radev carried within himself“, commented Georgi Lozanov.

According to former MP Alexander Sidi, the scandalous things are Peevski's words, who said that they had no right to dig into his personal life and that no sanctions apply on the territory of Bulgaria.

“This is precisely the embodiment of the “Peevski“ model and this impunity. It is absurd that you flew anywhere on a private plane, someone paid for it and you did not enter it in your declaration. This is a gross violation of the legislation in our country“, is Sidi's opinion.

„In this situation, it is very strange that at the beginning of April, when the new government was coming, Desislava Atanasova returned her personal passport at her request. That is, there is some data in it that she did not want to be seen. These things are scandalous“, is the opinion of the former MP.

„Otherwise, it has long been said in the public space that there is a connection between Desislava Atanasova and Delyan Peevski. This was one of the ways to remove her from GERB. Scandalous, brazen and arrogant was Borisov's statement that she is a wonderful person and that is why she was elected with such a majority. I also find this democratic crying of the fraudsters from PP and DB funny. Then there was a deal for them to vote for her“, said Alexander Sidi.