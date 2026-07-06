Medzhidiev ordered inspections of the activities of the NHIF

The acting manager of the National Health Insurance Fund, Dr. Asen Medzhidiev, signed orders for inspections to be carried out by the "Internal Audit" unit and the Inspectorate at the Fund. They will cover the period from June 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026, during which the institution was headed by Stanimir Mihaylov, Prof. Momchil Mavrov and Assoc. Prof. Petko Stefanovski. All relevant management acts, decisions and actions related to the subject of the assigned inspections and their financial aspects will be analyzed.

The inspections will be carried out in the following areas:

• Verification of compliance with the regulatory and internal departmental acts for the organization of work of employees in the “Public Procurement“ Department, OPUS Directorate in the NHIF Central Office, for the period from 01.06.2023 to 01.06.2026;

• Verification of compliance of the approved internal departmental acts with the current regulatory framework, compliance with laws, by-laws and internal acts for the organization of work by employees in the “Medicinal Products and Dietary Foods“ Directorate, for the period from 01.06.2023 to 01.06.2026;

• Verification of compliance with the regulatory and internal departmental acts for the organization of work of employees in the “Medical Devices and Assistive Devices“ Directorate in the NHIF Central Office for the period from 01.06.2023 to 01.06.2026;

• Inspection of the activity of applying for, approving and paying for the permits received from the NHIF for treatment in the country and abroad of persons under the age of 18 in the NHIF Central Office in accordance with Regulation No. 2 of 2019.

The decision is part of the policy of the new management to consistently strengthen transparency, accountability and good governance in the NHIF. It is also dictated by the increased public interest in the activities of the institution, including on topics raised in the public domain in connection with the work of previous NHIF managements.

After the completion of the inspections, reports with findings and recommendations will be prepared. Within the framework of the law and in compliance with the principles of publicity and transparency, the NHIF will inform the public about their results.