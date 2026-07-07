A man drowned in the sea near Pomorie

An 80-year-old man lost his life after drowning in the sea near Pomorie in the early hours of July 6, the police reported. The incident occurred on the East Beach in the city, and the body of the deceased was transported for an autopsy.

The incident took place on the so-called First Beach in the resort town, also known among the locals as the Sailor's Beach. The exact location of the incident is the sea strip in front of the popular coastal restaurant "Omar".

According to information from "Flagman", the elderly man went swimming in the sea early in the morning, after which he disappeared from the sight of the other people on the strip. A short time later, his lifeless body was found on the surface on his back and was pulled ashore.

The rescue teams on the beach responded and made attempts to resuscitate the man who had been pulled from the water, but only determined that he had died.

Law enforcement officers immediately cordoned off the area around the scene. A forensic autopsy is due to be performed to determine the exact cause of death. The examination will show conclusively whether the 80-year-old man drowned or suffered a fatal health problem while in the water.