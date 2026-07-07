Georgi Peev: Flight safety is a top priority, and rules must support the development of aviation

Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev met with a delegation of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), led by Executive Director Florian Guillermo. This is the first visit of the leadership of the European regulatory authority in the field of civil aviation to Bulgaria since 2019 and is a sign of the active cooperation between our country and EASA.

During the meeting, Minister Peev emphasized that flight safety is his top priority both as a minister and as a long-time director of the State Enterprise “Air Traffic Control“.

“Over the past 12 years, air traffic in Bulgaria has doubled while adhering to the highest safety standards, without allowing any delays in flight service“, the Minister said. He noted that the development of the aviation sector requires timely adaptation of the regulatory framework to new technologies. “There is a need for regulations regarding drones, small airports, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, but the rules should create facilitation, not additional burden on the sector“, he stressed.

EASA Executive Director Florian Guillermo emphasized the need for predictability in the regulatory environment. “We need stability to be able to change the rules“, he said.

The two agreed that the development of the expert capacity of the aviation administration is among the key conditions for maintaining a high level of safety and the successful implementation of the new European requirements.

Minister Peev stressed the need for Bulgaria to rely on expertise in solving the increasingly complex issues in aviation. He emphasized the attraction of young specialists through student programs, closer cooperation with higher education institutions, and the use of the potential of teachers and specialists from the Faculty of Aviation of the Technical University - Sofia. According to him, public attitudes towards aviation professions must also be changed, as the sector offers a wide range of highly qualified career opportunities, not just the pilot profession.

During its visit, the EASA delegation will hold meetings with the management and experts of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation Administration, the State Enterprise Air Traffic Control, as well as with representatives of the Bulgarian aviation industry.

The European Aviation Safety Agency was established in 2002 and is based in Cologne, Germany. It is the main regulatory body of the European Union in the field of civil aviation and is responsible for the certification of aircraft, the licensing of aviation personnel and the supervision of the implementation of common European safety standards.