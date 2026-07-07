204 high-tech vehicles enter the ranks of the Ministry of Interior

In implementation of the strategy for modernization of the “Security“ sector, on Wednesday the Ministry of Interior will officially hand over the keys to 204 new specialized vehicles. The equipment will be distributed among the regional directorates throughout the country and is intended for the needs of patrol and post activities, territorial service and enhanced road control.

The official ceremony will be attended by representatives of the political and professional leadership of the ministry. Even when concluding the deal for the new vehicles, the department's leadership emphasized that the new machines are vital for the rapid response of uniformed officers and for increasing the safety of citizens.

The new vehicles are equipped with the most modern control and communication technologies. They have been specially modified to meet the harsh conditions of daily police work. Each of the new cars has 360-degree surveillance cameras that automatically recognize license plates and check for invalid "Civil Liability" insurance or expired technical inspections; the ability to directly pay fines under the Road Traffic Act on the spot when stopped by a patrol; encrypted communication systems, the latest generation of TETRA terminals, ensuring continuous connection with the on-duty units, even in areas with poor coverage of mobile operators.

Some of the delivered vehicles are from the SUV segment, which will allow more effective territorial service in small and hard-to-reach settlements.

Until recently, a large part of the Ministry of Interior's fleet consisted of depreciated cars, some of which were over 15 years old and with mileage over 400,000 kilometers. This led to huge repair costs, frequent breakdowns while on duty and the inability to adequately respond when pursuing violators. The unions in the Ministry of Interior have repeatedly raised the alarm that the state of the equipment threatens both the lives of police officers and the safety of citizens.

The process of purchasing the new cars started back in 2023-2024, but was accompanied by a series of appeals to the Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) by various car dealers. This blocked the procedures for months and delayed the critically important update.

The funds for the large-scale purchase do not come directly from the central state budget, but are provided mainly through the “Traffic Safety“ Fund. This fund collects money from fines paid for road violations detected by cameras. According to the law, these funds can only be spent on activities related to improving road safety – including the purchase of new cameras, equipment and specialized control vehicles.

With the introduction of the new 204 machines, the Ministry of Interior expects a significant improvement in the efficiency of its employees and stricter control over aggressive drivers on the roads of Bulgaria.