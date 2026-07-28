Iliana Yotova will meet with "We Continue the Change" in connection with their petition to veto the 2026 budget.

President Iliana Yotova will receive at “Dondukov“ 2 representatives of the parliamentary group of “We Continue the Change“ (PP) from 16:00 on their initiative, related to their petition to veto the State Budget Law for 2026, the press office of the head of state announced.

PP leader Asen Vassilev and the chairman of the PP PG, academician Nikolay Denkov, will present President Iliyana Yotova with the petition calling for a veto of the State Budget Law for 2026, the PP press office announced.

In support of the request of “We Continue the Change“ Over 32,000 Bulgarian citizens from the country and abroad have already signed a petition for a presidential veto, the PP said.

On July 24, the PP asked President Iliana Yotova to veto the State Budget Law, as well as the laws on the budget of the State Social Insurance (SSI) and the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

I will study the opposition's claims in great detail and very seriously, said Iliana Yotova on Friday, when she announced that she had signed the budgets of the State Social Insurance (SSI) and the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

On July 24, the parliament finally adopted the state budget for 2026, which sets a deficit of 5.7% of the gross domestic product (GDP), freezes the minimum wage at 620.20 euros and allows for the of new debt up to 10.1 billion euros.