Current road conditions: Emergency measures by the RIA and traffic at the borders

The republican road network in the country and the mountainous regions are under increased control by state institutions in the midst of the summer season.

The dynamic situation requires increased attention from drivers and tourists.

Below is the full current summary as of this hour, based on official data from the Ministry of Interior, RIA, General Directorate of Road Safety and Traffic Safety and the Bulgarian Highways Agency.

Black statistics of the Traffic Police: 6 victims and 39 injured per day

The Traffic Police (Traffic Police) reports an extremely difficult last 24 hours on the territory of the country. According to data from the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 28 serious road accidents were registered in the country. In the incidents, border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);" data-processed="true" data-sfc-root="ep" jsaction="" jscontroller="zYmgkd#vvzi1e" jsuid="FTyghc_x">6 people died, and 39 citizens have received injuries of varying severity.

The situation in the capital is calmer - 13 minor and 1 serious accident have been registered, in which one person was injured (Source: mvr.bg/press). The Traffic Police remind that since the beginning of July 46 people have already died on the roads of Bulgaria, which necessitates the conduct of constant specialized police operations.

Fire Department Summary: Firefighters are on alert after 142 fires extinguished

The summer heat continues to complicate the fire situation. According to the morning bulletin of the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“, over the past 24 hours, the fire brigade units have responded to 180 accident reports and have managed to extinguished a total of 142 fires throughout the country.

Fortunately, no people died or were seriously injured in the fires over the past 24 hours. The largest share was occupied by fires without direct material damage – in dry grass, bushes and stubble, with the teams also providing 36 rescue activities, including assistance in 4 serious accidents.

API's emergency measures: Repairs and changes in traffic on July 28

The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency (API) introduces a temporary organization of traffic on key sections due to urgent repair work and vegetation cutting:

AM „Trakia“: Today, July 28, restrictions are being introduced in the direction of Sofia. Between the 61st and 64th km in the Pazardzhik region from 8:00 to 15:00, roadside vegetation will be cleaned, and traffic will be carried out only in the active lane. Temporary restrictions will also be in place at km 27.

Today, July 28, restrictions are being introduced in the direction of Sofia. Between the 61st and 64th km in the Pazardzhik region from 8:00 to 15:00, roadside vegetation will be cleaned, and traffic will be carried out only in the active lane. Temporary restrictions will also be in place at km 27. AM „Hemus“: Until July 30, between 7:00 and 15:00, the overtaking lane is limited in the section from 60th to 64th km in the direction of Varna. Passing through the „Vitinya“ tunnel is completely safe after the damage to the ventilation system caused by a truck has been repaired.

Until July 30, between 7:00 and 15:00, the overtaking lane is limited in the section from 60th to 64th km in the direction of Varna. Passing through the „Vitinya“ tunnel is completely safe after the damage to the ventilation system caused by a truck has been repaired. I-8 Highway (Novi Han - Sofia): Today from 9:00 to 18:00 in the area of the village of Novi Han (at km 95) traffic is restricted in the Sofia lane for the replacement of toll cameras. Traffic is allowed in both directions in the free lane.

Today from 9:00 to 18:00 in the area of the village of Novi Han (at km 95) traffic is restricted in the Sofia lane for the replacement of toll cameras. Traffic is allowed in both directions in the free lane. Road II-99 (Gramatikovo - Malko Tarnovo): At km 100, traffic is restricted for vehicles over 3 tons in both directions due to a broken asphalt paving machine. The restriction will remain in effect until the problem is resolved during daylight hours.

Border Traffic: Heavy Traffic Exiting Turkey and Entering Serbia

Summer transit traffic remains heavy at key border checkpoints in the country, informs the “Border Police“:

The border with Turkey: The traffic at the border checkpoint “Kapitan Andreevo“ is extremely intense; at the exit for cars.

The traffic at the border checkpoint “Kapitan Andreevo“ is extremely intense; at the exit for cars. The border with Serbia: At the checkpoint “Kalotina“ columns and increased traffic are observed at the entrance for passenger cars.

At the checkpoint “Kalotina“ columns and increased traffic are observed at the entrance for passenger cars. Border with Romania: Traffic on the Danube Bridge near Ruse is carried out normally in both lanes. It is important for travelers that the ferries Oryahovo – Beket and Svishtov – Zimnich are temporarily suspended due to the critically low level of the Danube River.

Traffic on the Danube Bridge near Ruse is carried out normally in both lanes. It is important for travelers that the ferries Oryahovo – Beket and Svishtov – Zimnich are temporarily suspended due to the critically low level of the Danube River. Border with Greece: Traffic is normal at all points. Only vehicles up to 3.5 tons are allowed through “Makara“, “Rudozem“, “Zlatograd“ and “Ivaylovgrad“.

Conditions for mountain tourism: Excellent opportunities, but with increased caution

The Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) of the Bulgarian Red Cross reports that in the morning hours of July 28 The conditions for mountain tourism throughout the country are very good. Temperatures in the higher parts vary between 4 and 12 degrees, with a moderate wind blowing along the ridge of the Stara Planina Mountain.

All lift facilities in the resorts are operating on schedule. However, mountain rescuers warn tourists to follow the afternoon weather forecasts of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, as cumulus clouds with short-term precipitation and thunderstorms, typical of the summer season, are expected to develop in the later hours.