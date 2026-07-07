Vezhdi Rashidov: The young guys from the PP are to blame for the contract with "Botas"

By concluding the contract with "Botas", Rumen Radev wanted to do something good, but something very bad happened - we started paying money without receiving gas. However, it is not his fault, because his only desire was to help Bulgaria, and Erdogan was well-intentioned. This was stated in an interview with Nova News by the former Minister of Culture Vezhdi Rashidov.

According to him, the "young guys" are to blame for the contract with "Botas" from the PP, referring to Kiril Petkov's cabinet.

„Then his government contracted six tankers of liquefied gas every month, so they are to blame. And they misled the president. The contract was concluded because the liquefied gas must be converted into a gaseous state, and this can happen either in Izmir or in Istanbul. So these young guys promised a lot, but they slipped on the watermelon peel“, explained Rashidov.

When asked what demands Erdogan might have to make in order to freeze the contract with “Botaş“, the former minister replied that it was unlikely that the Turkish president would ask for anything in return, repeating again that Erdogan is well-intentioned and that “just like Ataturk, he loves Bulgaria very much“.

Regarding the scandal with the flights of Peevski and Desislava Atanasova, Vezhdi Rashidov pointed out that everything on the topic represents “public chewing gum to humiliate and crush a person, because we are such a people“.

“Such behavior towards such a woman is not worthy. And Demerdzhiev is a very well-prepared lawyer, a person with character. He is a professional. We are currently polluting the lives of these people, without having the habit of apologizing afterwards,“ he also said.

Regarding money for culture, Vezhdi Rashidov stated that “culture has always been in the corner“.

“We talk about culture when someone starts crying for money. We live in a time when governments are not interested in culture and do not understand it,“ the former minister concluded.