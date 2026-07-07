Atanas Slavov: Businessmen have periodically flown with Peevski. Did they go to the beach or negotiate any deals?

I don't think this is a political attack, in my opinion it is an attempt to clarify the dependencies in Bulgarian politics, said in the program "Face to Face" on BTV MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" and former Minister of Justice Atanas Slavov in connection with the case of the flights of MPS leader Delyan Peevski to Dubai on a private plane, on some of which the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev claims that the constitutional judge Desislava Atanasova was also on.

Unfortunately, Demeredzhiev is the only one who is doing something about the issue. If it wants to establish the truth, the authorities have all the tools to do so, Slavov added.

Certainly, the funds for the flights should be public, at least they should be declared in the declarations that are submitted annually to the KPKONPI and to the tax authorities. But the key thing is that when the services of a law firm are used, the person who uses the services must submit a declaration for what these funds are used. It is also interesting how a person sanctioned under the "Magnitsky" makes bank payments, said the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria".

The bigger question is that businessmen periodically flew with Peevski. Did they go to the beach or negotiate any deals? The key question is what has been happening in Dubai for years, about which the Bulgarian authorities have not said a word, the former Minister of Justice emphasized.

The responsibility for the nomination of Ms. Atanasova lies primarily with GERB. We had our candidate - Mr. Belazelkov. We supported her candidacy, and subsequently considered this a mistake. But the key thing is what happens after the information presented by the Minister of Interior. We have no reason not to believe this information. Again, there is a lack of a declaration submitted, there is no data on such a trip. I do not know what the personal relations between the two were, but personal relations, such as cohabitation, can also create dependencies, so this should also be described in the declaration, Atanas Slavov pointed out.

Commenting on the contract with "Botas", he noted that the "Radev" cabinet is trying to solve the problem by saying that there is no problem.

According to him, it makes no sense for this agreement to be profitable and at the same time for the government to renegotiate it.

It is not clear who this agreement serves, although the official position is that under this contract no Russian gas enters our country. There is something hidden that we do not see. The contract is extremely unprofitable for Bulgaria, since under it we owe $500,000 per day. The big question is why Prime Minister Radev refused to take responsibility for the unprofitable contract 3 years ago, commented the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria".

He said that he hopes the "Progressive Bulgaria" bill for fully machine voting will be adopted. This must happen in order to have a machine voting system that will protect the integrity of the vote, Slavov added.

He also said that "Democratic Bulgaria" will actively participate in the election of the new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council, insisting that the next members of the SJC be independent professionals, not party appointments.