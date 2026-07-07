Galab Donev explained about the new external debt

The Ministry of Finance is placing debt on international markets today in the amount of 2.5 billion euros, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev told BTA after today's meeting of the Budget and Finance Committee of the Parliament.

Donev recalled that this issue is in accordance with the increase in the debt ceiling adopted by the parliament under the terms of an extension law by up to 3.8 billion euros for 2026.

The debt raised is in three tranches, Donev explained. The maturities are 2032, 2038 and 2042.

„The yield achieved for each of these tranches is extremely good for Bulgaria. Yesterday there was a debt purchase from another European Union member state, which achieved a much higher yield than Bulgaria managed at today's auction. The profitability is good for Bulgaria, it does not burden interest payments in the long term, so this exit of the Ministry of Finance to the international markets was extremely useful“, said Donev.

The Deputy Prime Minister stated that by the end of the year there is likely to be another exit to the international markets, since the debt necessary for payments under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and to cover the deficit has not yet been raised.

According to the draft of the State Budget Act for 2026, the maximum amount of new state debt that can be taken on in 2026 is 10.1 billion euros. This amount includes a loan of up to 3.261 billion euros under the European instrument “Security Measures for Europe“ (SAFE) to strengthen the defense industry. The government debt is expected to reach 37.7 billion euros, or 30.1 percent of GDP. To date, new debt raised since the beginning of the year has amounted to 1.41 billion euros.