A man died and his wife suffered burns after a fire in a house in Kyustendil

One person died and a 48-year-old woman suffered severe burns in a fire in a residential building in Kyustendil last night, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

The incident was reported shortly before midnight – at 11:44 p.m. Fire and police teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

When rescue teams arrived, a 48-year-old woman was taken out of the burning building and transported to the hospital in Kyustendil with about 35% burns on her body. Later, the body of a deceased man was found in the burned house.

Two teams from the Kyustendil Regional Fire Safety and Population Protection Service participated in extinguishing the fire. The flames were brought under control and extinguished, but the building was completely destroyed by the fire.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case, within the framework of which the causes of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident will be established. The Kyustendil District Prosecutor's Office has also been notified of the case, which is overseeing the investigation.