Regular plenary session: Modernization of the army and banking control

The National Assembly meets at 09:00 with three main items on its official agenda.

Investments in Defense: Deputies will consider changes to the investment expenditure project for the purchase of new basic combat equipment for the battalion groups of the mechanized brigade.

Changes in the banking sector: Important amendments to the Credit Institutions Act, submitted by the Council of Ministers, will be voted on at the second reading.

BTA Report: The Director General of the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency will present the media outlet's financial and activity report to the parliamentarians.

Apart from the official agenda, sharp political sparks are expected in the wings of parliament. After the draft budgets for 2026 passed the first reading through the parliamentary committees, the opposition and the ruling party remain in opposing positions. The disputes are concentrated around the planned budget deficit of 5.7%. The ruling majority insists that the macro framework be finally adopted by August 1, while GERB-SDF defines the deficit as a violation of the Public Finance Act.

Additional tension in the morning political airwaves is also brought by the topic of a possible opening of the Electoral Code for changes just a few months before the upcoming presidential election.